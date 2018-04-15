True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Maher: I Don’t Put Starting a War to Make People Think There Isn’t Collusion Past Trump (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said he doesn’t put starting a war to make people think there is no Russian collusion past President Trump. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Maher: I Don't Put Starting a War to Make People Think There Isn't Collusion Past Trump | Breitbart
Maher: I Don't Put Starting a War to Make People Think There Isn't Collusion Past Trump | Breitbart

On Friday's broadcast of HBO's "Real Time," host Bill Maher said he doesn't put starting a war to make people think there is no Russian collusion past President Trump. Maher stated, "He said, 'Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force…

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: