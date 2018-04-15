Politics TV
CNN Reveals What Some FBI ‘Sources’ Think About Comey’s Book — And It’s Not Good (VIDEO)
On Friday, CNN security correspondent Jamie Gangel told host Wolf Blitzer that FBI sources with whom she has spoken are “not happy” about former FBI Director James Comey’s book because they believe it “crosses the line of professionalism.”
CNN: FBI agents “not happy” about Comey’s book, says it “crosses the line of professionalism” and hurts the FBI. pic.twitter.com/MpvmU8Lhtl
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 13, 2018
Speaking about the interview Comey gave to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Gangel said, “I think it’s astonishing, the one thing an FBI director or former FBI director can do is dodge a question. So when you see him repeating certain words that are, no question, salacious, I’m just stunned that he went that far.” – READ MORE
