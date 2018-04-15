True Pundit

Politics TV

CNN Reveals What Some FBI ‘Sources’ Think About Comey’s Book — And It’s Not Good (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Friday, CNN security correspondent Jamie Gangel told host Wolf Blitzer that FBI sources with whom she has spoken are “not happy” about former FBI Director James Comey’s book because they believe it “crosses the line of professionalism.”

Speaking about the interview Comey gave to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Gangel said, “I think it’s astonishing, the one thing an FBI director or former FBI director can do is dodge a question. So when you see him repeating certain words that are, no question, salacious, I’m just stunned that he went that far.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

CNN Reveals What Some FBI ‘Sources’ Think About Comey's Book — And It's Not Good
CNN Reveals What Some FBI ‘Sources’ Think About Comey's Book — And It's Not Good

On Friday, CNN security correspondent Jamie Gangel told host Wolf Blitzer that FBI sources with whom she has spoken are “not happy” about former FBI Director James Comey’s book because they believe it “crosses the line of professionalism.”

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: