Mob of Law Students Berate Free Speech Lecturer, Call Rule of Law ‘White Supremacy’ (VIDEO)

A City University of New York law student shouted, “F— the law!” while protesting a visiting professor, a video published Thursday shows.

Nearly all the students who showed up to South Texas College of Law Houston Professor Josh Blackman’s speech at CUNY protested him, Hot Air reported.

“Shame on you!” protesters shouted as they formed a line in the corridor leading to the room where Blackman was scheduled to speak.

They held signs displaying: “Restoring the rule of law = white supremacy” and “Shame on CUNY: Don’t give oppressors a platform.”

The Texas law professor’s speech, “The Importance of Free Speech on Campus,” seemed pertinent — especially considering one protester’s statement: “I don’t understand how CUNY allows this.” – READ MORE

'You are all in law school.'

