Maher doubles down: ‘A recession is a survivable event,’ Trump is not

HBO talk-show host Bill Maher doubled down on his call for a “recession” to stop President Trump, arguing Friday on his show that an economic downturn would be “survivable,” while the effects of Trump’s presidency are not.

During the “new rules” segment on his HBO talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host implored critics who seized on his controversial earlier remarks to gain “perspective.”

“And finally, new rule, anyone who went apeshit over the last two weeks because I said going through a recession would be worth it if it undermined Trump’s popularity has to enroll in college and take a course in perspective,” Maher told his audience.

“A recession is a survivable event. What Trump is doing to this country is not,” Maher continued, eliciting applause from his guests, including Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden. – READ MORE

