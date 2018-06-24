True Pundit

WATCH: Trump calls Nevada Dem Senate candidate ‘Wacky Jacky,’ renews ‘Pocahontas’ jab at Warren

President Trump slammed the Democratic lawmaker challenging Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) on Saturday, dubbing Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) “Wacky Jacky” in a fiery campaign speech.

Speaking at the Nevada state GOP convention, Trump attacked Rosen for campaigning with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), whom he again called the racially charged nickname “Pocahontas.”

“[Heller’s] opponent wants to raise taxes,” Trump said, to boos. “She wants to raise taxes, think of it. I mean, it’s ridiculous. Should I mention her name?”

Trump paused as the crowd egged him on to say the name.

“I have a great nickname for her,” Trump added. “Wacky Jacky. You don’t want her as your senator.”

"Wacky Jacky is campaigning with Pocahontas, you believe this? In your state!" he added.

