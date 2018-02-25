True Pundit

Politics Sports World

MAGA: Ivanka Rocks Team USA Gear At Winter Olympics (PHOTOS)

Posted on by
Share:

Ivanka Trump rocked Team USA gear at the 23rd Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Saturday as she watched the men’s big air snowboarding finals.

The first daughter looked extremely patriotic sporting a red, white and blue snow hat with the words “USA-18” across the front and wearing a bright red snowsuit. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

MAGA: Ivanka Rocks Team USA Gear At Winter Olympics [PHOTOS]
MAGA: Ivanka Rocks Team USA Gear At Winter Olympics [PHOTOS]

Ivanka Trump rocked Team USA gear at the 23rd Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Saturday as she watched the men's big air snowboarding finals. The first daughter looked extremely patriotic
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: