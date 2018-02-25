Politics Sports World
MAGA: Ivanka Rocks Team USA Gear At Winter Olympics (PHOTOS)
Ivanka Trump rocked Team USA gear at the 23rd Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Saturday as she watched the men’s big air snowboarding finals.
The first daughter looked extremely patriotic sporting a red, white and blue snow hat with the words “USA-18” across the front and wearing a bright red snowsuit. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller