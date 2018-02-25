Politics TV
WATCH: Shooting Survivor Defends the Officer Who Waited Outside School, Puts Blame on AR-15 Instead
David Hogg, who has frequently appeared on the news for his passionate stance on gun control, is a student who survived the devastating Florida shooting that left 17 people dead.
Since the shooting, it has become known that there were many signs that the shooter was going to do something tragic, including several reports to the FBI.
During the shooting, one officer named Scot Peterson reportedly did not enter the building and had even “refused to share any information … regarding [an] incident that took place with” Nikolas Cruz when approached by a social services agency investigation in 2016.
However, Hogg doesn't blame Peterson, he blames the AR-15 used.