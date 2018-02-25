WATCH: Tucker Corners Woman on Defending Banning Word “Man”

Everything is offensive and needs to be banned if anyone complains — starting, of course, with all words that contain “man.”

That’s the basic stance that liberal feminist Cathy Areu took during a recent appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” after Purdue University published guidelines scolding students for using words like “mailman” and “mankind.”

Right off the bat, Carlson began jabbing at Areu for defending the leftist writing rules.

“You’re lecturing us about sexism while you’re sitting right now in MAN-hattan,” he joked. His guest took the banter, but clearly sided with the idea what words should be changed or banished based on their maleness.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *