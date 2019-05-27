Graham Pokes Fun at Pelosi’s Predicament as Dems Push Impeachment: ‘She Knows’ It’s ‘Political Suicide’ (VIDEO)

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) poked fun at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as she finds herself caught in a growing impeachment impasse with her own party.

Joining host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” Graham joked that Pelosi was “riding a bucking wild bronco called the Democratic Caucus” as she pushes back on the increasing calls for impeachment from members of her party and pointed out that “70 percent” of Democrats “want Trump impeached.”

“She knows that impeachment would be political suicide because there’s no reason to impeach the president. So she’s trying to keep the party intact, and if she goes down the impeachment road, Republicans take back the House, we keep the Senate, President Trump gets re-elected.”

“But her job is very much at risk,” added the South Carolina Republican. – READ MORE