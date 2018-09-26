Macron rejects trade deals with countries outside of Paris climate pact

French President Emmanuel Macron told the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday that his country will begin to make trade agreements contingent on membership in the Paris climate pact.

“We will no longer sign commercial agreements with powers that do not respect the Paris accord,” he told the assembly.

Although Macron did not mention the United States, the remarks were seen as a shot at the country. The U.S. is the only country that is not part of the agreement after President Trump withdrew in June 2017.

Leaving the Paris deal, which Trump has called “very unfair at the highest level to the United States,” was one of his key campaign promises. – READ MORE