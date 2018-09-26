Children’s Book Author Kneels Beside Kaepernick Cutout While Reading Book on ‘Whiteness’

A children’s book author is using Colin Kaepernick as a role model for children, kneeling beside a cardboard cutout of the former NFL quarterback while she read her new book on “whiteness.”

Not My Idea: A Book About #Whiteness, out now! Book launch special guest in cardboard form @Kaepernick7 because I'm on his side. I kneel to get closer to the ground of America's making, where the truth, the treasures, & the bodies are all buried. @dottirpress #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/xgsdpU7jI4 — A Higginbotham (@AHigginBooks) September 6, 2018

“Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness” is part of Anastasia Higginbotham’s line of books that touch on sensitive topics like divorce, death and sex.

The text tackles the issue of racism in a way that younger children can understand, with pictures and handwritten words.

"I'm not afraid to look at a painful history, a history in which people who look like me did things they never should have done," she told The Jamestown Sun.