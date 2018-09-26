Sarah Sanders: America ‘A Country Where You’re Innocent Until Proven Guilty — Unless You’re A Conservative Republican’ (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that Democrats are playing a “political game” with allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling the ploy “appalling.”

Sanders, appearing on “Good Morning America,” also decried the state of politics in the U.S. today.

“Brett Kavanaugh has asked for his voice to be heard in this process, too,” Sanders said. “Last I can remember, we’re still a country where you’re innocent until proven guilty — unless you’re a conservative Republican. It is absolutely shameful what the Democrats have done and the way they have turned this into complete political process.”

Sanders said that Democrats have ruined “multiple lives.”- READ MORE