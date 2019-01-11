Louisiana police officer dies after being shot multiple times: report

A police officer in Shreveport, La., died Wednesday night after being shot at least four times, including at least once in the head, according to reports.

The victim was Officer Chateri Payne, sources told the Shreveport Times, although police would not confirm the officer’s identity.

No motive for the shooting was immediately reported.

The officer who was on her way to work at the time of the shooting, Shreveport’s FOX 33 reported, citing “multiple sources.”

Early Thursday, the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association posted a statement on Facebook about the tragedy. – READ MORE