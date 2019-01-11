 

WATCH: CNN’s Navarro Files Her Nails As Panel Discusses Crimes Committed By Illegals Against Americans

Share:

Left-wing CNN contributor Ana Navarro filed her nails in annoyance on Wednesday night as CNN contributor Steve Cortes tried to talk about crimes committed by illegal aliens against American citizens.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Navarro made the gesture on “Cuomo Primetime” while host Chris Cuomo discussed illegal immigration and crime rates involving illegal aliens compared to U.S. citizens.

Cortes correctly stated that there are reports that dispute the notion that illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than American citizens.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff