WATCH: CNN’s Navarro Files Her Nails As Panel Discusses Crimes Committed By Illegals Against Americans

Left-wing CNN contributor Ana Navarro filed her nails in annoyance on Wednesday night as CNN contributor Steve Cortes tried to talk about crimes committed by illegal aliens against American citizens.

CNN's Ana Navarro pulls out her nail file in annoyance and starts filing her nails as Steve Cortes tries to talk about crimes committed by illegal aliens against American citizens pic.twitter.com/tqOaqDpVtv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 10, 2019

Navarro made the gesture on “Cuomo Primetime” while host Chris Cuomo discussed illegal immigration and crime rates involving illegal aliens compared to U.S. citizens.

Cortes correctly stated that there are reports that dispute the notion that illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than American citizens.