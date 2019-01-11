Joe Biden’s Brother Says Family Voted For Trump

Frank Biden, younger brother of former Vice President Joe Biden, ripped Hillary Clinton in a recent interview, saying the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate blew Pennsylvania and that many in his family didn’t even vote for her, opting to pull the lever for President Trump.

Biden said his brother would have won his home state of Pennsylvania and would never have insulted more conservative voters as “deplorables.”

“We never would have lost Pennsylvania, and all my relatives — the Finnegan family — who voted for Donald Trump because they felt slighted by Hillary and her campaign,” Biden, 65, told Florida’s Palm Beach Post. His brother, who is mulling his own run in 2020, is a native of Scranton.

Biden also said his brother would not have ignored Michigan, which, like Pennsylvania, voted for Trump in 2016.

“We never would have not gone to Michigan as the campaign decided not to do because they felt entitled to the votes of those people. Assumptive politics is losing politics. You have to work for every single vote and people have to know individually, collectively and severally that you care about them, that they’re important,” he said. – READ MORE