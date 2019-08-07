Louisiana attorney asks for jurors who wouldn’t judge client’s face tattoos

An attorney representing a Louisiana man charged with murder asked for jurors who willoverlook his client’s face tattoos — which include skull horns and a set of teeth.

William Bottoms Jr., 29, faces two counts of second-degree murder stemming from the deaths of two men in June 2017. They were found shot in the head, in the back seat of a bar, covered with a sheet.

THESE TATTOOS COULD HELP TRACK CHRONIC DISEASES LIKE DIABETES

In court on Monday, prosecutors didn’t mention Bottoms’ face and neck tattoos to 14 potential jurors, but Bottoms’ defense attorney, Jarvis Antwine, made note of it, The Advocate reported.

“That’s the first thing you see with him,” Antwine told jurors, explaining that he’s looking for jurors who won’t judge Bottoms. – READ MORE