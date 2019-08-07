Kamala Harris Campaign Floundering — Polling 1% With Black Voters

MSNBC and CNN tried to push Sen. Kamala Harris over the line a couple of weeks ago when they thought she wounded former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but it seems that was short-lived.

Harris was destroyed last week during the second round of debates when Rep. Tulsi Gabbard pulled up her record as a California’s top cop, Attorney General, and that was the end of the story. Gabbard really dealt the political death blow when she claimed Harris jailed marijuana users while laughing about using the drug:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the big winner in the second round of Democratic presidential debates, but former Vice President Joseph Biden retains his front-runner status with 32 percent of Democrats and independent voters who lean Democratic, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 21 percent among Democrats, with 14 percent for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 7 percent for California Sen. Kamala Harris.

This compares to results of a July 29 survey by the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh- pe-ack) University National Poll, showing Biden with 34 percent, Warren with 15 percent, Harris with 12 percent and Sanders with 11 percent.

In today’s results:

– Biden gets 47 percent of black Democrats, with 16 percent for Sanders, 8 percent for Warren and 1 percent for Harris;

– Women Democrats go 31 percent for Biden, 24 percent for Warren, 10 percent for Sanders and 7 percent for Harris;

– Very liberal Democrats go 40 percent for Warren, 20 percent for Sanders, 19 percent for Biden and 7 percent for Harris;