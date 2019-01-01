Louis CK mocks Parkland survivors in leaked stand-up set

Comedian Louis C.K. mocked survivors of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and ridiculed their gun control advocacy, according to a leaked audio tape from a recent performance.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing?” the comedian says during his comedy set, according to audio posted on Twitter on Sunday by comedy writer Jack Allison.

“You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit saying ‘I’m here to tell you’ — F— you, ” C.K. continued.

The set continues with C.K. saying that the students didn’t suddenly become interesting because they survived a mass shooting.

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you?” he continued while receiving laughs from the audience.

“How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I got to listen to you talking.”

Forbes noted that the audio from the comedy set was originally posted on YouTube. It has since been deleted. Multiple people have posted versions of the audio on Twitter. – READ MORE