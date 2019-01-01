Howard Dean: Dems can’t negotiate with Trump on shutdown because he’s ’mentally incapacitated’ (VIDEO)

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean on Sunday called President Trump “mentally incapacitated,” and said Democrats can’t negotiate with someone “irrational” to end the partial government shutdown.

“I actually think the president is mentally incapacitated and I have thought so for quite some time,” Dean, a frequent critic of Trump’s known for his polarizing comments, said on MSNBC.

“He says things that he knows aren’t true I suspect and that somehow he thinks that people are going to believe. And they just don’t.”

"You can't really make a bargain with somebody who is irrational, because they won't keep it," Dean went on to say. "The Republicans and the Democrats in Congress have got to do the best they can to run this country in the absence of the chief executive. Until the Republicans realize they have an obligation to the country, not just their party, that's not going to happen."