 

Parkland victim’s father lashes out at Trump over Obama DC home tweet

Share:

The father of a victim of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting on Monday slammed President Trump for highlighting the privacy fence around former President Obama’s home as part of a push for border wall funding.

“You f–ng lunatic. Are you seriously trying to put our former President at risk?” Fred Guttenberg tweeted.

Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Guttenberg has since become an outspoken advocate for stricter gun laws and a critic of the president.

His criticism on Sunday came in response to a tweet in which Trump cited a “wall” built around the Obama’s home in Washington, D.C., to justify the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. – READ MORE

 

Share:
Staff

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed