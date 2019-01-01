Parkland victim’s father lashes out at Trump over Obama DC home tweet

The father of a victim of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting on Monday slammed President Trump for highlighting the privacy fence around former President Obama’s home as part of a push for border wall funding.

“You f–ng lunatic. Are you seriously trying to put our former President at risk?” Fred Guttenberg tweeted.

You f–ng lunatic. Are you seriously trying to put our former President at risk? https://t.co/Y6Yr2o6Fdr — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 31, 2018

Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Guttenberg has since become an outspoken advocate for stricter gun laws and a critic of the president.

His criticism on Sunday came in response to a tweet in which Trump cited a “wall” built around the Obama’s home in Washington, D.C., to justify the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. – READ MORE