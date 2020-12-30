Louie Gohmert Leads GOP in Lawsuit Against Pence in an Effort to Overturn the Election

As President Donald Trump’s hopes of overturning the election have dwindled to Hail Mary lawsuits, some Republicans loyal to the president are making their own play.

Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) is leading a group of Republicans in a lawsuit aimed at forcing Vice President Mike Pence to select Trump electors on January 6th — the date that Congress meets to finalize the election.

Gohmert was joined in the suit by a group of Republican operatives, including Kelli Ward, who has mounted two unsuccessful Senate bids in Arizona. The lawsuit claims that the other parties “constitute the full slate of the Arizona Republican party’s nominees for presidential electors.”

⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden’s win Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt’d fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020

The lawsuit claims that Arizona and several other states "appointed two competing slates of electors." Arizona's electors certified Joe Biden on December 14th, though a group of Republicans from the state attempted to certify fake electors in a trip to Washington, D.C.

