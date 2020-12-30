Portland Police Beg For Community Help As Murder Rate Surges

Portland, Oregon, police are begging residents of the city to help “break the cycle of violence” as the number of murders and shootings in the city have skyrocketed.

Portland has been home to violence for months, with an ongoing, nightly demonstration by “anti-fascist” elements, that has often resulted in significant property damage and multiple arrests. But now, the police say, the number of shootings and murders in the city 2020 are nearly double those of 2019, according to Fox News.

“At least 850 shootings have been reported in Portland as of Dec. 24, with 59 reported so far this month, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) statistics show. There were 33 shootings reported in December of last year,” Fox News notes. “As of Christmas Eve, this year’s shootings had surpassed last year’s by more than 116%, with 393 shootings reported in all of 2019, statistics show.”

The numbers have Portland police, who have been the target of one of the most aggressive efforts to defund and disband law enforcement anywhere in the country, pleading with the community to step in and provide support.

“Gun violence has plagued our city at twice the rate of last year,” the city’s police chief, Chuck Lovell said in a video message posted to social media. “On average, someone is shot in Portland roughly every two days.” – READ MORE

