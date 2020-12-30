Biden claims Trump appointees withholding information needed by his transition team: ‘We’ve encountered roadblocks’

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused officials appointed by President Donald Trump of withholding critical national security information from Biden’s transition team, claiming political appointees have put up “roadblocks” that might leave the U.S. more vulnerable during the transfer of power.

“Right now, as our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the hand-off between administrations,” Biden said following a meeting with his national security advisers. “My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies.”

He said, “We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit.”

Without naming names, Biden claimed, “We’ve encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget. Right now we just aren’t getting all of the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --