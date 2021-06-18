Newark, New Jersey Installs 700-Pound Bronze Statue Of George Floyd

One city in New Jersey really, really wanted to honor the memory of George Floyd, so they erected a 700-pound bronze statue of him outside City Hall.

Pix 11 reported that the statue was unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday, with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and others paying tribute to Floyd, who died on May 25, 2020, after Minneapolis police attempted to arrest him and one, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

“Hopefully it inspires those who walk by to be more active, take part in activism,” Baraka said of the massive statue.

“The statue was commissioned by actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney and it was sculpted by artist Stanley Watts,” Pix reported. “The artwork was donated to the city and will be on display for at least a year in collaboration with the Division of Arts and Cultural Affairs.”

In a press release commemorating the statue, organizers wrote that “Mr. Floyd’s death elevated the Black Lives Matter movement, which has resulted in an international response, including protests, police reform measures, and the removal of Confederate statues from public parks and racist names from organizations.”- READ MORE

