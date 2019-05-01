Los Angeles To Host Day-Long Festival Unveiling ‘Obama Boulevard’

Los Angeles will host a day-long celebration which will culminate with the unveiling of Obama Boulevard in honor of the first black President of the United States, organizers recently announced.

It’s here! Join us May 4 for the Obama Blvd. naming ceremony and street festival! The event is FREE to the public but tickets are limited, so sign up to reserve your spot today ➡️ https://t.co/1cy9WRt8ad #ObamaFestLA #ObamaBlvd pic.twitter.com/JgRgfkSlLF — L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson (@HerbJWesson) April 23, 2019

The “Obama Blvd. Naming Ceremony & Street Festival” will take place on Saturday, May 4, where the newly named roadway will intersect with Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard “creating one of the most significant African American points of interest in the country,” according to an online flyer promoting the event.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Obama Blvd. will run through "the predominantly African American Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood."


