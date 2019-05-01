Julia Roberts Calls For Gender-Neutral School Bathrooms

It appears that Julia Roberts wants schools to have gender-neutral bathrooms. It is unclear if those bathrooms should be private or public to the point of biological males urinating alongside biological females.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the “Pretty Woman” star shared a photo of herself posing in front of a “gender-neutral” bathroom — not a unisex bathroom, mind you; the kind that includes both the male and female symbol alongside a half male/half female symbol.

“I wish they all said this,” Roberts said in her post before asking people to check her Instagram story. Actress Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, expressed her approval.

In her Instagram story video, Roberts invited her followers to donate to the organization, GLSEN, which, according to HuffPost, is “a national education organization that works to help LGBTQ children in K-12 schools.” – READ MORE