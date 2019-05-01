Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders Silent On Venezuela Allegedly Attacking Protesters

Socialists Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were completely silent on Tuesday about the situation unfolding in Venezuela as the socialist nation reportedly fired on and ran over protesters.

“Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets on Tuesday, calling on citizens and the military to back him up in the ‘final phase’ of the interim president’s plan to end the regime of socialist President Nicolás Maduro,” Fox Newsreported. “Guaido’s announcement immediately drew support from politicians in the U.S., which said earlier this year it would recognize Guaidó as the country’s interim president.”

At the time this report was written, neither of the socialist politicians had made any remarks about what was happening in Venezuela which included reports that the government had fired on protesters and a disturbing video of an armored military vehicle driving over protesters.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted nothing about Venezuela from her official congressional Twitter account or from her personal Twitter account.

Sanders, who was also silent about the events in Venezuela, was busy doubling down on his belief that terrorists who have murdered American citizens should have the right to vote in U.S. elections while incarcerated. – READ MORE