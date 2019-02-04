Democrats Offer Plan to Release All Child Traffickers at Border into U.S.

The House Democrats’ First Offer To President Trump In Negotiations To Fund His Proposed United States-mexico Border Wall Includes A Provision That Would End All Immigration Enforcement For Migrants Trafficking Children Across The Southern Border.

The draft budget provides the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency with $7.4 billion, nearly $850 million less than requested by the Trump administration, and funds only 1,250 beds for adults and migrant children coming across the border this year, a decrease in detention space.

Attached to that funding, though, is an immigration enforcement ban first introduced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and supported by every Senate Democrat. The Democrats’ offer demands that all immigration enforcement end for any adult crossing the border with a child by the end of Fiscal Year 2019.

Rather than being held in detention for a period of time, those adults and the migrant children they trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border would be released immediately into the interior of the country. – READ MORE