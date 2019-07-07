Los Angeles ice cream truck owner is tired of obnoxious social media ‘influencers’ asking for free ice cream — so he’s charging them double

oe Nicchi, a Los Angeles-based ice cream truck owner, says that he won’t kowtow to social media influencers who are hoping to get free product in exchange for a post on social media.

Nicchi revealed that social media influencers — non-celebrity personal accounts that boast large followings — ask him for free products on a weekly basis in exchange to appear on the influencers’ social media platforms as advertisements.

Nicchi, who founded and owns CVT Soft Serve, insisted that he has no interest in such practices and will charge influencers double, instead.

He shared a post on Instagram boasting of the new policy.

“We’ve decided to make this thing official with signage,” he wrote. “We truly don’t care if you’re an influencer, or how many followers you have. We will never give you a free ice cream in exchange for a post on your social media page.”

He continued, "It's literally a $4 item … well now, it's $8 for you. #InfluencersAreGross."


