Los Angeles did not reach 70 degrees in February for first time in at least 132 years: report

The temperature did not reach 70 degrees in downtown Los Angeles for all of February — the first time in at least 132 years when forecasters began recording data, according to a report.

The average high for the month was 61 degrees, which makes it the eighth-coldest February on record for the city, Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service told the Los Angeles Times. The historical average for February is 68 degrees.

“Most of the time we’ll get one or two Santa Ana wind events in between the rain that would give us temperatures above 70 degrees,” he said. “But it’s just been back-to-back storms and no offshore flows.” – READ MORE