AOC Rants After WSJ Writer Says She Leads Young People ‘To Take Pride In Their Ignorance.’ She Ends Up Proving Their Point.

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), furious that an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal stated that she “leads a generation of young people to take pride in their ignorance—of the laws of nature, of history, of the Constitution, of the eternal battle for freedom,” sneered back on Twitter, writing, “I guess WSJ Editorial Page takes pride in their ignorance of our nation’s history of slavery, Jim Crow, & mass incarceration; willful doubt on the decades of science on climate change; targeting of indigenous peoples, and the classist, punitive agenda targeting working families.”

The author of the op-ed, Grace-Marie Turner, president of the Galen Institute, has credentials that eclipse anything Ocasio-Cortez has yet achieved; she has spoken at Harvard University, the London School of Economics, Oxford University, and the Gregorian University at the Vatican, as well as served on the National Advisory Board for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and as a member of the Medicaid Commission.

Turner wrote that Ocasio-Cortez "is ignorant of the ways of government. She thought she would be headed to Washington in January to get 'inaugurated' and that she'd 'start signing' bills immediately, in a Congress with three chambers."