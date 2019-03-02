Cohen Vows To Be ‘Truthful’ To Congress, Ends Up Getting Referred To Justice Dept. For Lying

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer — who was sentenced to three years in prison in December for, among a long list of things, lying to Congress — has filled up the headlines this week with his big testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee in which he declared his former boss a “con man” and “racist” who is guilty of all sorts of “illicit acts.” But while Michael Cohen has promised to, unlike last time, provide Congress “accurate and truthful” testimony, on Thursday he ended up getting referred to the Justice Department for perjury.

“I recognize that some of you may doubt and attack me on my credibility,” Cohen told the committee in his prepared opening statement Wednesday. “It is for this reason that I have incorporated into this opening statement documents that are irrefutable, and demonstrate that the information you will hear is accurate and truthful.”

But some who participated in the hearing disagree that the convicted felon lived up to his promise of accuracy and truthfulness in his testimony. On Thursday, Reps. Jim Jordan (OH) and Mark Meadows (NC) — the two Republican congressmen who ended up generating some of the most incendiary fireworks in Cohen’s testimony Wednesday — sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr referring Cohen for investigation for perjury.

“We write to refer significant evidence that Michael D. Cohen committed perjury and knowingly made false statements during his testimony before an Oversight and Reform Committee (Committee) hearing titled, ‘Hearing with Michael Cohen, Former attorney for President Donald Trump’ on February 27, 2019,” the letter begins. – READ MORE