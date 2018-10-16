Trump: ‘I don’t trust everybody in the White House’ (VIDEO)

President Trump during an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday said he doesn’t “trust everybody” in the White House.

His comment came in response to one made by first lady Melania Trump during an interview last week, in which she said there are people who work in the West Wing she can’t trust.

“I feel the same way,” Trump told CBS’s Lesley Stahl on Sunday. “I don’t trust everybody in the White House. I’ll be honest with you.”

Trump went on to say he was "guarded."