Look How Many College Kids Can’t Speak Freely on Campus

With safe spaces, trigger warnings, and micro-aggressions the norm on many college campuses today, it’s not surprising that a recent Gallup/Knight Foundation poll revealed a growing number of college students are concerned about hostility toward free speech on campus — especially students with conservative viewpoints.

The poll, released on Monday, found that 61 percent of students in 2017 said the climate on college campuses “prevents some people from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive.”

This is an increase of 7 percentage points from 2016.

The poll also indicated that only 70 percent of the 3,014 U.S. college students who responded favor having open campus environments where all types of speech are allowed — a decrease of 8 percentage points from 2016.

At the very least, this downward trend is disturbing and could eventually lead to more instances of what is known as the heckler’s veto — or the suppression of speech by the government because of the possibility of a violent reaction by hecklers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1