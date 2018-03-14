‘Fifty-Fifty’: Christopher Steele Is Unsure About Trump ‘Golden Showers’ Tape

Christopher Steele is not convinced that the most salacious claim in his infamous dossier is accurate.

Steele’s business partner at their private intelligence firm is even less certain, and the founder of Fusion GPS, the firm that commissioned the dossier, also has his doubts.

That’s according to a deeply reported section of “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump,” a new book by veteran investigative reporters Michael Isikoff and David Corn.

“Steele’s confidence in the sensational sex claim would fade over time,” reads the book, which hit shelves Tuesday.

“As for the likelihood of the claim that prostitutes had urinated in Trump’s presence, Steele would say to colleagues, ‘It’s fifty-fifty,’” it continues.

In his first memo for the dossier, dated June 20, 2016, Steele, a former MI6 officer, reported that a source inside Russia had received information that Trump took part in the tryst in 2013 while visiting Russia for the Miss Universe pageant. Steele’s source told him that the Russian government has used the video to blackmail Trump. – READ MORE

