‘Like the Early Days of the Nazi Party’: Ben Stein Blasts Group that Confronted McConnell in a Diner (VIDEO)

A group of protesters accosted Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) while he was eating in a diner — actor Ben Stein has some very strong feeling about the “mob-like” harassment of elected officials.

The protester spotted Sen. McConnell eating dinner with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elane Chao, and began to shout at him to leave the restaurant. He also reportedly threw the senator’s leftovers out the door. Many other restaurant patrons told the man leave the senator alone.

While this is not the first time that Sen. McConnell has been harassed in public, he was not the only one targeted by irate protesters. Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also faced the shouts of right-wing protesters.

Stein has no time for the harassment of public officials, comparing the Antifa to the "early days of the Nazi party."