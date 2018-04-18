Longtime Spurs Fans Turn on Spurs Coach for Attacking Trump

Longtime NBA fans will realize that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich doesn’t shy away from giving his ascerbic, condescending opinions about pretty much everything.

October 2017, on Trump: “This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others. … We have a pathological liar in the White House, unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office, and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day. The people who work with this president should be ashamed, because they know better than anyone just how unfit he is, and yet they choose to do nothing about it. This is their shame most of all.”

Popovich’s chickens may be coming home to roost, however. An article published by The Washington Post this Monday detailed some fans who have ditched the team because of what they see as the coach’s dismissive and hyperbolic attitude toward the current administration.

“Not long ago, Cassandra Casanova would plan her weeks around the NBA playoff schedule. She would wear her San Antonio Spurs gear and spend days talking about her favorite team, dissecting its postseason matchup,” the article from Rick Maese reads. “Not this year.”

“I have no idea when the games are,” Casanova told the paper. “I could not care less.”

“I am completely turned off. After all those years supporting the team, and now I just have no interest,” Casanova added. “Popovich really messed up.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1