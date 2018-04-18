School Sends Teen to ‘The Cubicle’ Because of His Pro-2nd Amendment Shirts

A Wisconsin teenager exercising his First Amendment right to support Second Amendment freedoms found himself in a boatload of trouble earlier this month with a school principal who didn’t appreciate the boy’s T-shirt.

In an era when public schools are openly supporting students who walk out of classes to protest what the Constitution protects, it seems some rights are more equal than others.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Markesan High School freshman Matthew Schoenecker has been wearing shirts sporting weapons-related messages since the beginning of the school year.

One, proclaiming “celebrate diversity,” features and assortment of firearms – a diverse collection of handguns and rifles.

If the boy wore one of the shirts again, he would have the choice of changing, covering it, or turning it inside out. If he refused, he was going to “the cubicle,” a tiny, confined space where he would not see other students or get any kind of schooling. – READ MORE

