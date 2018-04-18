Apple Tells Gun-Control Advocates To Get Lost with Their Outrageous Demands

In the most recent push for stricter gun control from the left, some gun-control advocates have eschewed the legislative route and instead applied pressure to corporate America in a bid to impose their anti-gun measures upon American society.

One company that has been under immense pressure from these groups has been Apple — specifically in regard to how its streaming of NRATV through its Apple TV service, according to TheBlaze.

Gun-control advocates who hate the National Rifle Association and ludicrously blame it for mass shootings have demanded the channel be dropped from streaming services like Apple’s as part of a broader effort by the left to silence opponents of their progressive agenda.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Cook was asked to respond to the demands that AppleTV cease streaming the NRATV channel, but Cook immediately made it clear that Apple itself doesn’t stream NRATV, but merely offers it in the app store for customers to download and stream of their own accord.

As to the demands that NRATV be silenced, Cook said, “We don’t want to take a view that throttles public discourse on something. Public discourse is an important part of democracy … democracy without discourse is not a democracy.” – READ MORE

