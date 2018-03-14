London’s Muslim Mayor Visits Texas, Instantly Pushes Censorship

During a visit to Austin, Texas for the annual SXSW Conference & Festival, London Mayor Sadiq Khan pleaded for stricter rules regarding what is allowed on social media, and called for tech companies to censor and remove “hate speech.”

According to Business Insider, the German government has introduced a new rule that gives social-media platforms 24 hours to decide whether something is hate speech.

Sadiq would like to see similar rule in his own city if tech companies don’t self-censor content.

“We simply must do more to protect people online,” Khan told the crowd.

Using his own experience as an example, Khan read tweets that attacked him and his Islamic faith. “I want to share with you today just half a dozen of the types of tweets that I receive,” he said.

“I say kill the mayor of London and you’ll be rid of one Muslim terrorist,” Khan read aloud. “I’d pay for someone to execute Sadiq Khan.”

Khan specifically called for tech companies like Facebook and Twitter to show “a stronger duty of care” so that “social-media platforms can live up to their promises to connect, unify, and democratize the sharing of information and be places where everyone feels welcomed and valued,” Business Insider reported. – READ MORE

