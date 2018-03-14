People are bleeding’: Police Loitered Outside Parkland, While 911 Callers Trapped Inside School Begged for Help (AUDIO)

“There are people here, they’re all bleeding,” she whispers through tears to a police dispatcher. “They’re going to die.”

AUDIO:

The terrified freshman was calling from inside the Parkland high school building attacked by a former student, Nikolas Cruz, on Feb. 14. The call was among more than a dozen released by the Coral Springs Police Department Tuesday. A separate batch of 911 calls was releasedlast week by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

But BSO deputies, who were first on the scene, waited outside of the building instead of going in to confront Cruz and offer first aid to victims. That was in contravention of their training, according to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. The agency has come under national criticism for its response to the shooting and whether it — and other authorities such as the FBI and Broward County Public Schools — missed warning signs about Cruz’s troubling behavior in the years before the shooting. Stoneman Douglas school resource officer Scot Peterson resigned soon after the attack, although he has defended his conduct, saying he thought the shooter was outside. – READ MORE

