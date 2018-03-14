MSNBC’s Tur: Hillary ‘Has a Much Deeper Relationship With Faith’ Than Trump (VIDEO)

An angry Katy Tur on Monday hailed Hillary Clinton as far more religious than Donald Trump. During a discussion on evangelical voters with CBN’s David Brody, the MSNBC host reacted to the idea that some Christians prized Trump’s pro-life stance over other issues: “But when you’re talking about people of faith, Hillary Clinton has a much deeper relationship with faith than Donald Trump does.”

As the segment went on, the MTP Daily guest host became increasingly unhinged, saying of Trump: “He is tearing apart and just trashing the foundation of our democracy, our First Amendment. Yeah, you are all for the Second Amendment but he’s trashing the First Amendment.”

Tearing apart and trashing democracy? It’s getting harder and harder to tell MSNBC from Democratic National Committee talking points. – READ MORE

