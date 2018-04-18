Trump Mocks Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Stormy Daniels

President Donald Trump dismissed on Wednesday the newly-released composite sketch of a man who adult film star Stormy Daniels says threatened her over her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” he tweeted. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Trump’s tweet quotes another Twitter user that includes a photo of a man who is purportedly Daniels’ ex-partner who the user suggests resembles the figure in the sketch.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The tweet marks the first time Trump has commented about the matter on Twitter, though he didn’t explicitly refer to Daniels. He broke his months-long silence about her allegations earlier this month when he told reporters on Air Force One he didn’t know about a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to the adult film actress shortly before the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, revealed a composite sketch Tuesday of the man she says threatened her in 2011 to stay silent about an alleged affair she had with President Donald Trump.

“His face is burned in my memory,” Clifford told the hosts of ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday. “I was really rattled. It just never left me.”

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

The adult film actress has alleged she had sex with Trump in July 2006, a few months after first lady Melania Trump gave birth to Trump’s youngest son, Barron. – READ MORE

Here are some of the best reactions:

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011 … Mooch better have an alibi … pic.twitter.com/o19l9x6cEr — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011 … Pretty close match … pic.twitter.com/aO5OcLhWRE — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 17, 2018

I found the man who threatened Stormy pic.twitter.com/bWn1unVtVD — Marc Faletti (@MarcFaletti) April 17, 2018

I can’t believe a young willem defoe was the one who threatened stormy daniels pic.twitter.com/gjVzhFwlIn — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 17, 2018

The Stormy Daniels sketch guy is definitely Dexter leaving his life as a lumberjack because he knew a life of no crime wasn’t sustainable. pic.twitter.com/SjBI8jlRm0 — Celia Darrough (@celiadarrough) April 17, 2018

Maybe Stormy will find the man who threatened her when the gang finds the shusher, Dylan Toback. pic.twitter.com/dtjL6xhjUU — Ethan Barton (@ethanrbarton) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels releases sketch… pic.twitter.com/3cHZ4nz1Um — Ignacio Torres (@igstorres) April 17, 2018

The person who threatened Stormy Daniels over the Trump story was…Gary Johnston from Team America pic.twitter.com/5SjLACNW5q — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) April 17, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1