Trump Mocks Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Stormy Daniels

President Donald Trump dismissed on Wednesday the newly-released composite sketch of a man who adult film star Stormy Daniels says threatened her over her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” he tweeted. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Trump’s tweet quotes another Twitter user that includes a photo of a man who is purportedly Daniels’ ex-partner who the user suggests resembles the figure in the sketch.

The tweet marks the first time Trump has commented about the matter on Twitter, though he didn’t explicitly refer to Daniels. He broke his months-long silence about her allegations earlier this month when he told reporters on Air Force One he didn’t know about a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to the adult film actress shortly before the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, revealed a composite sketch Tuesday of the man she says threatened her in 2011 to stay silent about an alleged affair she had with President Donald Trump.

“His face is burned in my memory,” Clifford told the hosts of ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday. “I was really rattled. It just never left me.”

The adult film actress has alleged she had sex with Trump in July 2006, a few months after first lady Melania Trump gave birth to Trump’s youngest son, Barron. – READ MORE

Here are some of the best reactions:

