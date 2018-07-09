London Pub Changes Name in Honor of Trump Visit

According to the Evening Standard, London businessman Damien Smyth is changing the name of his pub — usually known as The Jameson — to The Trump Arms for the president’s visit.

Smyth, who runs the pub in the west London district of Hammersmith, will also be throwing a “Welcome Trump” party to celebrate the president’s arrival.

“Guests will be treated to a BBQ with hot dogs and cheeseburgers, reported to be served up at the White House for the President,” the Standard reported. “These will be washed down with Trump-themed cocktails. Costumes, music and banners will help create the atmosphere of a Trump campaign rally.”

“There are many Trump supporters around here who will be happy to see it,” the Irish-born Smyth told the newspaper. “I was talking to regulars who are looking forward to the visit and I said, ‘Let’s set up The Trump Arms while he is here.’”

https://t.co/PMMFxjAmb1 Join us at the ''Trump Arms'' on July 14th for a day of good natured fun in saying that #TrumpIsWelcomeHere — @TrumpIsWelcomeHere (@TrumpIsWelcome1) July 5, 2018

Breitbart also reported that Smyth, who is married to a native New Yorker, aims “to show solidarity with the U.S. people and the president.”

“We’re the greatest friends in the world and natural buddies,” Smyth said, according to Breitbart.

“We want to show solidarity. We want to thank Trump for making the world safe again.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1