London Pub Changes Name in Honor of Trump Visit
According to the Evening Standard, London businessman Damien Smyth is changing the name of his pub — usually known as The Jameson — to The Trump Arms for the president’s visit.
Smyth, who runs the pub in the west London district of Hammersmith, will also be throwing a “Welcome Trump” party to celebrate the president’s arrival.
“Guests will be treated to a BBQ with hot dogs and cheeseburgers, reported to be served up at the White House for the President,” the Standard reported. “These will be washed down with Trump-themed cocktails. Costumes, music and banners will help create the atmosphere of a Trump campaign rally.”
“There are many Trump supporters around here who will be happy to see it,” the Irish-born Smyth told the newspaper. “I was talking to regulars who are looking forward to the visit and I said, ‘Let’s set up The Trump Arms while he is here.’”
Join us at the ''Trump Arms'' on July 14th for a day of good natured fun in saying that #TrumpIsWelcomeHere
— @TrumpIsWelcomeHere (@TrumpIsWelcome1) July 5, 2018
Breitbart also reported that Smyth, who is married to a native New Yorker, aims “to show solidarity with the U.S. people and the president.”
“We’re the greatest friends in the world and natural buddies,” Smyth said, according to Breitbart.
“We want to show solidarity. We want to thank Trump for making the world safe again.” – READ MORE