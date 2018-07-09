True Pundit

WATCH: Liberal Students Furious Over Trump’s Unannounced SCOTUS Pick

Posted on by
President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick Monday for a judge to replace the opening on the Supreme Court created by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

It’s expected that no matter who the president selects, it will anger those on the left.

In fact, some college students are already calling Trump’s pick a racist — even though the name of the judge hasn’t been announced.

A reporter for the website Campus Reform went to New York University and did man-on-the-street style interviews to ask students what they thought of Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

The students all seemed to have very negative views about the president’s selection — despite the fact a pick had not yet been announced. – READ MORE

'I saw the new nominee is like racist, and he’s starting a new wave of something very negative.'

