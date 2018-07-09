Dershowitz: I’m treated worse for defending Trump than I was for O.J. Simpson

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said he has had a harder time defending President Trump than he did with other “unpopular” figures like O.J. Simpson.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, Dershowitz dove into the fallout he received following a column he penned for The Hill, in which he argued that he had fallen victim to McCarthy-like shunning tactics by his colleagues in Martha’s Vineyard.

Dershowitz, who helped acquit Simpson of murder charges in 1995, said the chilly reception came from his defense of Trump.

“I’m enjoying this,” Dershowitz said. “It’s a red badge of courage.”

“This [reception] is much worse than all that, because in those cases [Claus von Bulow or Leona Helmsley or Michael Milken or Mike Tyson] people were critical of me, but they were prepared to discuss it,” he added. “They were prepared to have a dialogue.”

Dershowitz compared his ostracism to college “safe spaces,” condemning what he said was a desire to avoid engaging in dialogue about his views. – READ MORE

