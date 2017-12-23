London Mayor Who Said Terrorism ‘Part and Parcel of Living in a City’ Will Now Raise Taxes… To Pay For Counter Terrorism Police

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, is set to hike council taxes for all residents of the city, claiming he is “left with no choice in order to help keep Londoners safe”.

His office announced Thursday they will be raising council tax by the “maximum amount” allowed by the government, promising all extra funds will go to the Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade.

He also mentioned the city’s rapidly rising population and increasing levels of crime on the capital’s streets in his statement.

In 2016, whilst visiting New York to campaign against the election of Donald J. Trump, he claimed attacks are “part and parcel” of urban life, just hours after an Islamic terror bombing in the city. – READ MORE

