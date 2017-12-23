Dems Bash Corporate Tax Cuts Even as Their Blue States Slash Rates

Democrats trained their heaviest fire in attacking the just-passed federal tax reform on the measure’s corporate tax cuts, lambasting the idea as a massive giveaway to the rich.

But even as prominent Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) trashed the idea, their extremely blue home states have been cutting corporate tax rates.

The three states are among a dozen overall that have changed their corporate tax rates since 2012, according to a report this month by the Tax Foundation. All of the changes have flowed in one direction: down.

In addition to New York, Illinois, and Rhode Island, the list includes Democratic-leaning New Mexico and the deepest-of-blue District of Columbia. Illinois actually raised the corporate tax rate again earlier this year, but the 7.75 percent rate still is lower than its 9.5 percent rate of 2012.

“State leaders are recognizing what many on the national level so far have failed to grasp,” said Pete Sepp, president of the National Taxpayers Union. – READ MORE

