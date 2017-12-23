VIDEO: Mark Halperin Sexual Assault Victims PUNCH BACK At Mika Brzezinski’s Attempt to Shame Them

Mark Halperin Sexual Assault Victims PUNCH BACK At Mika Brzezinski’s Attempt to Shame Them

Executives at NBC and MSNBC should seriously consider terminating Mika for her intended bullying

Mika Brzezinski and Mark Halperin are friends. They hang in the same circles and no doubt this idea of getting his victims together to challenge their accusations was a plan hatched over drinks.

Mika chastised the women who accused Halperin of sexual misconduct for not wanting to meet and hear him apologize.

“Mark Halperin is more than willing to meet with his accusers and apologize with them face-to-face,” she said. “I’ve actually tried to offer him to them. They don’t want to talk to him.”

Who is Brzezinski to even do this? Executives at NBC and MSNBC should seriously consider terminating Mika for her intended bullying and harassment of the victims of an admitted sexual predator. She knew what she was doing, providing for cover for Halperin to return.

How in the hell does she consider herself a leader for women?

