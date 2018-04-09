Hackers target Iranian data centers with onscreen message: ‘Don’t mess with our elections’

Hackers attacked computer networks in various countries, including Iranian data centers where they placed an image of a U.S. flag on computer screens with the warning, “Don’t mess with our elections,” Reuters news reported

Vulnerabilities in Cisco router switches apparently gave hackers an opening, according to published reports.

“The attack apparently affected 200,000 router switches across the world in a widespread attack, including 3,500 switches in our country,” the Communication and Information Technology Ministry said in a statement carried by Iran’s official news agency, which was published by Reuters.

Although Cisco issued a warning and patch to fix it, some firms failed to install the patch over the Iranian new year holiday. – READ MORE

